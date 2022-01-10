Swedish start-up aims to fight malaria with poisoned beetroot juice

STOCKHOLM • Cages meshed over with women's tights and crawling with mosquitoes are stashed in a Swedish laboratory.

Every day, researchers feed them beetroot juice laced with deadly toxins, part of a grand plan designed to fight malaria.

With hopes of field trials delayed repeatedly by the Covid-19 pandemic, researchers in Sweden still believe they have found the secret to a new environmentally friendly way of killing off the Anopheles species of mosquitoes that transmit malaria.

So hopeful are the researchers that they have founded a company with a view to turning their discovery into a commercially viable alternative to the pesticides currently used to kill mosquitoes, but which can also harm humans and the environment.

Dr Noushin Emami, 44, a molecular infection biologist at Stockholm University, jokes that it is like having a pet, but that unlike a pet these mosquitoes are tricked into drinking a poisoned chalice.

They are tricked because the liquid is spiked with the very molecule that makes humans so appetising to them.

Last month, the World Health Organisation reported 241 million cases of malaria in 2020, up from 219 million in 2019, with an estimated 627,000 deaths - 96 per cent of which were in Africa.

Children under five accounted for about 80 per cent of those deaths.

Not only does malaria make people ill, but it also makes those who are infected become more attractive to mosquitoes, which then transmit the parasite to more and more people.

In 2017, Dr Emami and her fellow researchers discovered that this was due to a specific molecule, dubbed HMBPP, that is released as the parasite that causes malaria attacks the body's red blood cells.

By adding to the beetroot juice - in place of human blood - "a trace amount of toxins combined with the molecule, mosquitoes eat it and die", explained Dr Emami, who is also an associate professor at the University of Greenwich in London.

The goal is also to use "harmless, environmentally friendly and easy-to-get killing compounds".

Dr Lech Ignatowicz, who together with Dr Emami co-founded a company called Molecular Attraction to commercialise the discovery, said the new method has the potential to drastically change the fight against mosquitoes spreading diseases.

The molecule is relatively cheap, while another benefit is how precisely it can target mosquitoes, said Dr Ignatowicz. "Even in very dense environments, the jungle or tropical environments with a lot of insects, we can pick the ones we want to get rid of... and leave the rest of the ecosystem alone," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE