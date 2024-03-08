Sweden police arrest suspected Islamists believed to prepare attack

Updated
Mar 08, 2024, 01:36 AM
Published
Mar 08, 2024, 12:26 AM

STOCKHOLM - Swedish police on Thursday apprehended four people on suspicion of preparing a terrorist crime tied to violent Islamist extremism, the Sapo security service and prosecution agency said.

"We see links to serious organised crime and also international connections that we tie to the terrorist organisation Islamic State," a Sapo spokesperson told Reuters.

The spokesperson gave no further details about the suspected links to IS, the identity of the suspects or the nature of the alleged planned attack.

The arrests followed an extensive investigation of the case, police said in a statement. The arrests were made in the Stockholm area, the national prosecution service said separately.

Swedish media earlier on Thursday reported that a large number of police officers led by the security service had made the arrests in Tyreso, a southern suburb of the Swedish capital. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top