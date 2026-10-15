Swedish parliament votes against Social Democrats leader as PM, as expected

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FILE PHOTO: Swedish Social Democratic Party Magdalena Andersson claps on stage as the general election's voting results are released in Stockholm, Sweden, September 13, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo/File Photo

STOCKHOLM, Oct 15 - Sweden's parliament on Thursday rejected Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson's bid to form a minority government, as widely expected, extending a period of uncertainty over who will become prime minister after last month's general election.

Four centre-left opposition parties, which have all said they favour Andersson as prime minister, on September 13 won a majority of seats in Sweden's parliament, the Riksdag, but do not agree on who should be part of a new government.

• The opposition in September won 176 seats to 173 for Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's right-wing bloc. Thursday's ballot was the first of up to four votes before a new election must be called

• "It's been clear to me since the election night that it will take some time and that several ballots would likely be necessary to appoint a prime minister," Andersson told reporters after the vote in parliament

• Only the Social Democrats voted in favour of Andersson, while the other parties voted against

• The parliament speaker is widely expected to next ask Kristersson of the Moderates -- the second-biggest party after the Social Democrats -- to have a go at forming a government

• There is little indication so far that Kristersson would be able to secure a majority, and the task of government formation could thus revert to Andersson at a later time REUTERS