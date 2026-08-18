Swedish opposition holds big lead ahead of September vote, poll shows

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Magdalena Andersson, former Prime Minister of Sweden, speaks during the Global Progressive Mobilisation in Barcelona, Spain, April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

STOCKHOLM, Aug 18 - Sweden's centre-left opposition holds a 10 percentage point lead over the ruling right-wing coalition ahead of a September 13 election, making a change of government likely, according to an opinion poll conducted on behalf of public broadcaster SVT.

No government has ever bridged a gap this wide in such a short time, and "only a miracle" could now prevent defeat for Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and his four-party coalition, SVT reported on Tuesday.

The August 3-16 survey of some 3,000 voters showed Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson would likely become prime minister again after four years in opposition, replacing Kristersson of the right-wing Moderates.

Sweden's four left-leaning parties had a combined 53.9% backing, estimated to give them 196 seats, while the coalition government stood at 43.9%, or 153 seats, according to the survey conducted by the Verian polling firm.

The campaign has focused on cost of living issues as well as security, immigration, crime and energy supply.

The Social Democrats maintained their position as Sweden's biggest party with 30.5% support, an increase of 0.2 percentage points in the 2022 election. REUTERS