Swedes head to polls in nail-biter election centring on crime

STOCKHOLM - Sweden is heading for a tight general election on Sunday, with polls showing Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson neck and neck with the opposition that is looking to unseat her Social Democrats.

The vote comes after a campaign dominated by skyrocketing electricity prices and soaring gun violence that are shaking Swedish society to the core. The country, long a bastion of social democracy, has seen its political landscape upended by the nationalist Sweden Democrats over the past years.

The anti-immigration party is a part of the centre-right opposition bloc that is seeking four years at the helm of the biggest Nordic country, proposing to reverse a policy of gradually exiting nuclear energy and warning Ms Andersson's victory could result in higher taxes. Still, she could benefit from being seen as a responsible leader in time of crisis.

The results will trickle in on Sunday night and by Monday morning it should be clear whether opposition parties will get a shot at forming a new government. Those talks are likely to become drawn-out and complicated regardless of the winner, given larger parties need to appease smaller ones to govern.

Under Sweden's Constitution, a government does not need backing from a majority in the 349-seat Parliament, but it will need to avoid having a majority vote against it, which means passive support through abstentions can be key.

Here is what you need to know ahead of the vote.

Who are the main rivals?

Ms Andersson, 55, is Sweden's first female prime minister. She leads the current Social Democratic government and is gunning for another term in office helped by three smaller parties that have named her their preferred candidate.

She has enjoyed high approval ratings since taking her position in November last year, showing pragmatism as she backed Sweden's momentous decision to apply for membership in defence alliance Nato in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As voters tend to stick with the incumbent at a time of crisis, she could benefit from a "rally round the flag" effect.

On the right side of the spectrum, opposition parties have coalesced around Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson, 58, to form a loose coalition that aims to replace Ms Andersson.

His party has made support for nuclear power a key tenet of its election campaign. It has also warned that Swedes' tax burden could increase under Ms Andersson, who has suggested that an expansion of the country's defence might be financed by increasing tax rates for top earners.

Mr Kristersson also needs to watch his back. He is working with the Sweden Democrats, who are currently polling ahead of his Moderates.

The nationalist party, led by Mr Jimmie Akesson, used to be universally shunned for its far-right and neo-Nazi roots, but has become more palatable after seeking to weed out extremists and abandoning some controversial policies, such as a demand for Sweden to leave the European Union.

While Mr Kristersson has accepted that Mr Akesson's backing is the Moderates' best shot at gaining the premiership, he will also need the support of a smaller liberal party that wants to keep the Sweden Democrats as far away as possible from power.