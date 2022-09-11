Swedes head for polls amid concerns over energy bills and crime

STOCKHOLM - Sweden is heading for a tight general election on Sunday, with polls showing Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson neck and neck with the opposition that is looking to unseat her Social Democrats.

The vote comes after a campaign dominated by skyrocketing electricity prices and soaring gun violence - issues that are shaking Swedish society to the core.

The country, long a bastion of social democracy, has seen its political landscape upended by the nationalist Sweden Democrats over the past years.

The anti-immigration party is a part of the centre-right opposition bloc seeking four years at the helm of the biggest Nordic country, proposing to reverse a policy of gradually exiting nuclear energy and saying Ms Andersson's victory could result in higher taxes.

Still, she could benefit from being seen as a responsible leader in a time of crisis.

Ms Andersson, 55, is Sweden's first female prime minister. She leads the current Social Democratic government and is gunning for another term, helped by three smaller parties that have named her their preferred candidate.

She has enjoyed high approval ratings since taking her position in November last year, showing pragmatism as she backed Sweden's momentous decision to apply for membership in defence alliance Nato in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

On the right side of the spectrum, opposition parties have coalesced around Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson, 58, to form a loose coalition.

His party has made support for nuclear power a key tenet of its election campaign. It has also warned that Swedes' tax burden could increase under Ms Andersson, who has suggested that an expansion of the country's defence might be financed by increasing tax rates for top earners.

The surveys indicate a margin so slim that it is impossible to predict which side ends up controlling the 175 seats needed for a majority in Parliament. The camps are neck and neck, at 49.6 per cent for the ruling Social Democrats and 49.4 per cent for the opposition bloc.

Soaring electricity prices and Ms Andersson's warning of a coming "war winter" have also put energy on voters' minds.

A surge in gang-related gun violence that has claimed hundreds of lives in recent years has made issues around law and order a key priority, with the government criticised for failures in integrating tens of thousands of immigrants.

If the left side wins, Ms Andersson is likely to remain prime minister, but she would still face a daunting task of crafting an agenda that her supporters could agree on.

If the bloc of Mr Kristersson's Moderates wins, it remains unclear how the nationalists would act if they end up with more seats in Parliament than his party.

They could demand to be part of the Cabinet, or make policy demands that would be difficult for the coalition's junior backer Liberals to stomach.

