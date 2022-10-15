Sweden's right-wing parties agree to form govt with far-right backing

STOCKHOLM - Three Swedish right-wing parties will build a minority government with the unprecedented backing of the far-right Sweden Democrats, the parties said on Friday, while unveiling plans for new nuclear reactors and a crime and immigration crackdown.

The incoming government will be made up of the conservative Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals, with the far-right Sweden Democrats remaining outside the coalition but providing key support in Parliament.

The four presented a 62-page road map on Friday for their cooperation, outlining measures to address what they defined as the biggest challenges facing Sweden: rising crime, immigration, energy, healthcare, education, the economy and the climate.

"All this in what is possibly the most dangerous time for Sweden since World War II," Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson told reporters in a reference to the war raging in Ukraine which prompted Sweden's historic Nato membership application.

Parliament will vote for Mr Kristersson as the new prime minister on Monday and the future government is expected to take office on Tuesday, just over a month after the country's right-wing won a narrow victory in a general election that ousted the Social Democrats after eight years in power.

While the quartet presented a united front on Friday, they have traditionally been divided on a number of key policy areas and major concessions were made in the agreement, primarily to meet the far-right's demands.

The road map calls for major cuts to generous refugee policies in Sweden, a country of 10.5 million that has welcomed around half a million asylum seekers in the past decade.

The incoming government said it aims to reduce the number of quota refugees from 6,400 last year to 900 per year during its four-year mandate.

The future government also announced plans to build new nuclear reactors to meet the country's rising electricity needs.

Sweden has in recent years shut down six of its 12 reactors and the remaining ones, at three nuclear power plants, generate about 30 per cent of the electricity used in the country today.

