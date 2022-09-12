Sweden's right-wing bloc inches ahead in election cliff-hanger

STOCKHOLM Sweden's right bloc inched into the narrowest of leads with around three-quarters of votes counted after Sunday's general election, with results pointing to a new government after eight years of Social Democrat rule.

The figures show the Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals winning 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament against 174 for the centre-left.

In further evidence of a shift to the right, the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats are set to overtake the Moderates as Sweden's second biggest party and the biggest in the opposition - a historic shift in a country that has long prided itself on tolerance and openness.

"Now, for the first time, we have a real chance, a real possibility to... be, not just an opposition party, but to sit in and be an active part in a new government that takes politics in a completely new direction," Sweden Democrat party secretary Richard Jomshof told public broadcaster SVT.

With overseas and some postal votes yet to be counted and the margin between the two blocs wafer-thin, the result could still change and may not be clear until the middle of the week.

Earlier an exit survey by public broadcaster SVT gave Andersson's centre-left bloc 49.8 per cent of the votes against 49.2 per cent for the opposition right-wing parties.

Opinion polls have shown the race as a virtual dead heat throughout much of the campaign and exit polls can differ from the final result. A TV4 poll on election day also showed the centre-left commanding a narrow lead.

Campaigning had seen parties battle to be the toughest on gang crime, after a steady rise in shootings that has unnerved voters, while surging inflation and the energy crisis following the invasion of Ukraine have increasingly taken centre-stage.

The SVT exit poll showed Mr Jimmie Akesson's Sweden Democrats, which demands that asylum immigration be cut to virtually zero, with 20.5 per cent of the vote, up from 17.5 per cent at the previous election.

While law and order issues are home turf for the right, gathering economic clouds as households and companies face sky-high power prices had been seen boosting Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, viewed as a safe pair of hands and more popular than her party.

"I have voted for a Sweden where we continue to build on our strengths. Our ability to tackle society's problems together, form a sense of community and respect each other," Ms Andersson said after voting in a Stockholm suburb.

Ms Andersson was finance minister for many years before becoming Sweden's first female prime minister a year ago.

Her main rival, Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson, had cast himself as the only candidate who could unite the right and unseat her.