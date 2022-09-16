Sweden's right, far-right parties to form new govt after polls win

STOCKHOLM - The leader of Sweden's conservatives, Mr Ulf Kristersson, was working to form a new government on Thursday after a narrow election win by a coalition of right and far-right parties.

"I now begin the work of forming a new and strong government," Mr Kristersson said on Wednesday as vote tallies were being finalised. "Now we will restore order in Sweden!"

With 176 seats - 73 of them going to the far-right Sweden Democrats - the four-party coalition will have a slim majority over the left, which won 173 seats, according to a tally by the country's elections authority that includes 99.9 per cent of voting offices.

Sweden's outgoing Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, leader of the Social Democrats, has handed in her resignation to the Speaker of Parliament, she said on Thursday.

The Sweden Democrats rose up out of neo-Nazi groups and the "Keep Sweden Swedish" movement in the early 1990s, entering Parliament in 2010 with 5.7 per cent of votes.

Long shunned as "pariahs" on the political scene, the party has registered strong growth in each subsequent election as it made efforts to clean up its image.

Its hardline stance on soaring gang shootings and integration set the tone in this year's election.

Sunday's election was so close that it took until Wednesday for tens of thousands of votes from abroad and those cast in advance to be counted to validate the results.

Never before has a Swedish government relied on the support of the Sweden Democrats, who became the big winners of the vote. With the vast majority of votes counted, the party emerged as Sweden's second largest behind the Social Democrats, who have dominated Swedish politics since the 1930s.

However, the post of prime minister will in all likelihood go to Mr Kristersson, the leader of the Moderate party, as Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson is unable to unite all four parties to head the government.

Mr Kristersson, a former gymnast, led a major U-turn for his party when initiating exploratory talks in 2019 with the Sweden Democrats and then deepening their cooperation. The Christian Democrats, and to a lesser extent the Liberals, later followed suit.

At the same time, the thorny question remains of whether the far right would be given Cabinet posts, which Mr Akesson said on Sunday was its "goal". In a post on Facebook on Wednesday, Mr Akesson thanked "friends of Sweden" around the country, and noted that negotiating a new government was "a process that will take the time it needs".

"Now the work begins of making Sweden great again," the party leader said.

