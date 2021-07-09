Sweden's Parliament reinstates ousted Lofven as Premier

STOCKHOLM • Sweden's Parliament has voted to reinstate Social Democrat party leader Stefan Lofven as Prime Minister, only weeks after he was ousted in a historic vote of no confidence.

Mr Lofven's nomination on Wednesday was passed with 116 votes for, 173 against and 60 abstaining. Under the Swedish system a prime minister can be confirmed as long as a majority does not vote against them.

"Since less than half of the Members of Parliament have voted no, the chamber has approved the motion to appoint Stefan Lofven as Prime Minister," Speaker Andreas Norlen told Parliament.

To get the vote passed, Mr Lofven's Social Democrats secured a deal with the centre-right Centre Party, which agreed to abstain from voting against him, clearing the way for his confirmation.

Still, the margin was razor thin and on Tuesday the Social Democrats even struck a separate deal to secure the support of individual independent MP Amineh Kakabaveh, formerly of the Left Party, as a single vote could have tipped the balance.

An "unholy alliance" of parties, from the Left Party to the far-right Sweden Democrats, teamed up on June 21 to oust Mr Lofven's coalition government - made up of the Social Democrats and the Greens.

Following the confidence vote, Mr Lofven could either call a snap election or resign, which he chose to do on June 28 - leaving it up to the Speaker of Parliament to start looking for a successor.

Mr Lofven's last crisis began in June when the Left Party proposed a no-confidence vote over fears that the government had plans to let landlords charge market rates for newly built rental apartments.

As the Left Party did not have the required number of MPs to call for such a vote, anti-immigration party the Sweden Democrats picked up the baton which ultimately led to Mr Lofven and his entire government being ousted.

Mr Lofven had agreed to the policy to secure the support of two other centre-left parties for his minority government, as part of a struggle to find a workable coalition following inconclusive polls in 2018. But the Left Party and other critics see any easing of the rent controls as fundamentally at odds with the Swedish social model, and a threat to tenants' rights.

Even with his swift return, Mr Lofven's might soon be facing his next political crisis as he now takes office without a deal to secure passing a budget this autumn.

In declaring their voting intentions, several opposition parties criticised Mr Lofven's return, especially as his government is on even shakier footing, and some even declared that a snap election would have been preferable - even if it would be in addition to the scheduled general election in September 2022.

