Sweden's next govt faces a raft of economic challenges

STOCKHOLM - Sweden is on the cusp of a power shift, casting aside the ruling Social Democrats in favour of a center-right opposition bloc as vote counting nears the finish line. A conclusive result is expected Wednesday.

The biggest Nordic country is changing tack just as the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine reverberates across Europe, pushing up the cost of energy, which fuels inflation and eats into living standards, portending a recession and sending home values sliding.

The central bank has started raising borrowing costs, with more hikes forecast.

Like most global peers, Sweden and its neighbours risk a "toxic cocktail" of the rapidly rising cost of living and sharply higher interest rates upending their housing markets, Helge Pedersen, Nordea's group chief economist, has said.

Here are some of the main challenges the new government will face when taking power.

Energy crisis

In Sweden, the energy shock that's hitting homes and businesses across Europe is felt particularly in the south, where households are reeling under record-high costs, even as power flows to neighbouring countries from northern Sweden made it the region's largest electricity exporter in the first half.

The sense of impending crisis is profound after decades of stable and low electricity prices and in response, both coalitions have promised to protect consumers from the worst effects.

Longer term, Sweden will have huge energy needs as it transitions to a fossil-free economy, with large-scale plans underway to make electric-vehicle batteries as well as steel produced without burning coal.

Nuclear power became a flash point in the election campaign as the right-wing opposition pledged to support new plants, accusing the policies of the government of Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson for the shutdown of old reactors.

Labour market

Despite the resilience of Sweden's overall economy, unemployment among young people and those with immigrant background grew during the pandemic.

The resulting two-tiered labour market has remained one of the key challenges that authorities such as the International Monetary Fund have urged the country to focus on.

While Sweden has slashed immigration by half from its peak in 2016, the Sweden Democrats have signaled they would go much further to stem the flow, and aim to repatriate refugees to war-torn countries such as Syria.

Bloomberg Economics says that rising nationalist sentiment across Europe "has gained some traction in Swedish politics, and in the case of a potential right-wing coalition government could spell significant changes in immigration policy. That, in turn, would drag on the expanding pool of available workers in Sweden, and dampen the impact on the labour component of potential growth going forward."