Sweden’s health agency recommends no smartphones for children under 13

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The potential risks of children having smartphones outweight the benefits, said Sweden's Public Health Agency.

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STOCKHOLM - Sweden’s public health agency said on June 11 it was recommending parents do not give children their own smartphones before the age of 13, citing several risks associated with their use.

The Public Health Agency of Sweden said in statement that the purpose of the new recommendation, was “primarily to reduce the risk of children being exposed to harmful content, developing sleep problems, or developing an addiction-like pattern of use.”

The agency said that while interviews with children showed that they valued the ability to stay in contact with family and friends via the phone the potential risks outweighed the benefits.

“Use is associated with distraction, social pressure, and exposure to harmful content and harmful contacts,” the agency said, while noting that research also showed it was associated with “poorer sleep”.

If parents wanted their children to have a phone, the agency recommended they instead give them a “simple phone” without access to the internet.

“Our hope is that the recommendation will serve as support in everyday life,” Olivia Wigzell, director of the agency, said, noting it was in line with those of Sweden’s Nordic neighbours Denmark and Finland.

The health agency has been tasked with investigating the use of screens and their impact on children.

In June, it called on parents to put down their phones when spending time with their children.

In January, Sweden’s government said it would ban smartphones in schools for children up to grade nine, meaning children up to the age of 15-16. AFP