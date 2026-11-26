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Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks to the media on the day of an informal EU leaders' meeting focused on artificial intelligence in Dublin, Ireland, November 13, 2026. REUTERS/Natalia Campos

STOCKHOLM, Nov 26 - Sweden's Centre Party should join a minority government led by caretaker Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of the right-wing Moderates party, its leader said on Thursday, likely breaking a deadlock over who should govern the Nordic country.

Lawmakers are due to vote on Monday on whether Kristersson should form the next government, which until recently had seemed highly unlikely following the right-wing bloc's loss of its parliamentary majority in the September election.

Centre leader Elisabeth Thand Ringqvist's endorsement of Kristersson marks a shift in Swedish politics, as her party had campaigned for a proposed centre-left government under Social Democrats head Magdalena Andersson.

"We are recommending that the governing council support the Centre Party voting in favour at Monday's prime ministerial vote and taking part in the four-party government that the speaker (of parliament) has put before parliament," Thand Ringqvist said after a meeting of the party's board and parliamentary group.

The council is a decision-making body consisting of representatives from the party’s districts.

Thand Ringqvist said the decision at the meeting of the board and parliamentary group was not unanimous, and that it was not certain the council would say yes.

Sweden's parliament speaker on Tuesday scheduled a vote on whether Kristersson should stay in government after the centre-left opposition parties repeatedly failed to reach a deal on how to share power.

At the heart of the gridlock is the Centre Party's refusal to accede to Left Party demands for cabinet seats, leaving Andersson's road to power difficult, despite the four centre-left parties winning a slim majority in the election.

A switch to the right still requires backing by a wider meeting of Centre Party officials before Monday's vote in parliament.

A centre-right government of the Moderates, Liberals, Christian Democrats and the Centre Party would still need backing in parliament from the far-right Sweden Democrats, whose votes it would need for major legislation such as the budget.

If Centre Party officials refuse to back Kristersson's candidacy, Andersson may get another chance to form a government. If that also fails, new elections must be held within three months. REUTERS