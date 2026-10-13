Straitstimes.com header logo

Sweden's Andersson says she is still unable to form a government

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Swedish Social Democratic Party Magdalena Andersson speaks as the general election's voting results are released in Stockholm, Sweden, September 13, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Swedish Social Democratic Party Magdalena Andersson speaks as the general election's voting results are released in Stockholm, Sweden, September 13, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

STOCKHOLM, Oct 13 - Swedish opposition leader Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats said on Tuesday she is still unable to form a government one month after the country's parliamentary election.

Andersson's centre-left bloc in a September 13 election won 176 seats to 173 for Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's right-wing coalition but the four parties on the winning side disagree over who should be allowed to be part of a new government.

• Andersson spoke to media after she reported back to parliament's speaker on her latest attempt at forming a government

• "The process hasn't advanced far enough," Andersson said. "I haven't secured an agreement with other parties."

• Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen said he will still schedule a vote on Thursday on whether Andersson can form a government

• Andersson said she would fail a vote at this point and that it's reasonable that Kristersson next gets the speaker's mandate to try to form a government

• There is little indication so far that Kristersson of the right-wing Moderates would be able to secure a majority, and the task of government formation could thus revert to Andersson at a later time REUTERS

See more on

Parliament

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.