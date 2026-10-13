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Sweden's Andersson says she is still unable to form a government

Swedish Social Democratic Party Magdalena Andersson speaks as the general election's voting results are released in Stockholm, Sweden, September 13, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

STOCKHOLM, Oct 13 - Swedish opposition leader Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats said on Tuesday she is still unable to form a government one month after the country's parliamentary election.

Andersson's centre-left bloc in a September 13 election won 176 seats to 173 for Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's right-wing coalition but the four parties on the winning side disagree over who should be allowed to be part of a new government.

• Andersson spoke to media after she reported back to parliament's speaker on her latest attempt at forming a government

• "The process hasn't advanced far enough," Andersson said. "I haven't secured an agreement with other parties."

• Parliament Speaker Andreas Norlen said he will still schedule a vote on Thursday on whether Andersson can form a government

• Andersson said she would fail a vote at this point and that it's reasonable that Kristersson next gets the speaker's mandate to try to form a government

• There is little indication so far that Kristersson of the right-wing Moderates would be able to secure a majority, and the task of government formation could thus revert to Andersson at a later time REUTERS