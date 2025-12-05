Sweden wants to strip organised crime leaders of citizenship

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sweden's Minister of Justice Gunnar Strommer holds a doorstep with other Nordic ministers about the recruitment of children and young people via social media for organized crime, at the Ministry of Justice in Copenhagen, Denmark, December 9, 2024. Ritzau Scanpix/Martin Sylvest via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, Dec 5 - The Swedish government on Friday proposed changes to the constitution that would allow revoking the citizenship of some criminal gang leaders, as part of its work to combat widespread organised crime.

In January, a cross-party parliamentary committee proposed constitutional changes to allow stripping the passports of people with dual nationality convicted of espionage or treason, but stopped short of suggestions targeting organised crime.

"The government has chosen to go further than the committee's proposal precisely to make it possible to also revoke citizenship from, for example, gang leaders who are guilty of very, very serious harm to society," Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told a press conference.

He said a bill submitted to parliament on Friday includes a proposal that would allow revoking passports of double citizenship holders convicted of "crimes that gravely affect vital national interests" such as serious gang crime.

Sweden has been plagued by organised crime-related violence for well over a decade.

The government and its backers, the far-right and anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, won the 2022 election on a promise to reduce immigration and gang crime, which they say are linked. New general elections are due in 2026.

To change the Swedish constitution, the proposals need to pass a vote in parliament with a simple majority, followed by a general election and then a second Riksdag vote.

Strommer said he aims for the proposed changes to the constitution to enter into force at the start of 2027. REUTERS