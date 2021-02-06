Sweden sees record number of accidents due to moose onto railways

STOCKHOLM (XINHUA) - A record number of accidents involving moose and trains have occurred in northern Sweden this winter, and 204 such collisions have been recorded in less than three weeks.

This is a dramatic increase compared with last year, reported Swedish Television (SVT) on Saturday (Feb 6). Last year saw 13 accidents involving moose and trains. In 2017, 2018 and 2019 there were 36, 51 and 27 respectively.

The exceptional situation this winter is due to large amounts of snow forcing the animals close to roads and railroads. Accidents involving moose and cars have also increased dramatically, SVT reported.

"As the situation is now, trains should slow down. Partly for sake of the animals, but also for those who have to go out and clear all these split moose corpses along the railroads," policeman and regional wildlife coordinator Joacim Lundqvist told SVT.

A spokesman for the Swedish Transport Administration, the agency responsible for the maintenance and operations of the country's railroads, confirmed that the situation is exceptional.

"The situation is extreme, but slowing down would not help," Roger Nilsson told SVT. The area in question is spread over vast areas across the four most northernmost counties with wildlife found everywhere and speed limits would therefore not be feasible, Nilsson explained.

He also identified another problem: "The braking distance is still long even if we slow down." He said game fences would decrease the number of accidents, but also cause other problems such as disrupting the natural migration routes used by moose. Building such fences would also pose "an economic challenge."