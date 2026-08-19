Sweden reports rare measles outbreak following folk music festival

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Cases were reported in several regions of Sweden but were all connected to a folk music festival in Urkult, in the country’s north.

STOCKHOLM - Sweden’s Public Health Agency said on Aug 19 it had recorded 21 cases of measles connected to a folk music festival in the country’s north.

The agency said the cases were reported in several regions but all connected to the music festival Urkult, which was held in the north of Sweden in late July and early August.

A majority of those affected were under the age of 18 and most of the cases involved people who had not been vaccinated.

“Outbreaks of measles are rare. Vaccination against measles is included in the national childhood vaccination programme, and vaccination coverage is around 95 per cent,” the health agency said in a statement.

It added that regional health authorities were carrying out contact tracing in order to limit the spread.

Measles causes fever, respiratory symptoms and skin rashes.

In some cases, it can also lead to more severe complications, including pneumonia and brain inflammation, which can lead to serious long-term impacts and death. AFP