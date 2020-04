STOCKHOLM (AFP) - Sweden on Tuesday (April 7) reported another 114 deaths from the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 591 in a country that has adopted a softer approach to containing the spread of the disease.

Sweden's Public Health Agency said it had recorded a total of 7,693 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country of around 10 million people, adding that some of the newly recorded deaths were due to revised figures from previous days.

This story is developing

