Sweden polls could see far right enter government for first time

STOCKHOLM - Swedes began voting in legislative elections on Sunday that will either pave the way for an unprecedented right-wing government supported by the far right or a third straight mandate for the ruling Social Democrats.

Opinion polls predict a close race with a razor-thin lead for Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson's Social Democrats and the left bloc, following a campaign dominated by rising gang shootings and soaring electricity prices.

More than 80 per cent of Sweden's 7.8 million eligible voters were expected to cast ballots.

The right-wing bloc has never before agreed to cooperate with the nationalist and anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, long treated as "pariahs" by other parties.

The far right leapt to second place in opinion polls behind the Social Democrats in the final weeks of the campaign.

Their surge - overtaking the traditional leaders of the right-wing bloc, the conservative Moderates - was attributed to an election race focused on issues close to their voters, including crime, segregation and the integration of immigrants.

Prime Minister Andersson, 55, hopes, however, to stay in power with the support of the small Left, Centre and Green parties. Speaking on the eve of the vote, she said she hoped she had convinced voters "that the Social Democrats are a party for ordinary people, for workers, with good safety nets, good jobs and a good future".

Ms Andersson, whose party has dominated Swedish politics since the 1930s, enjoys broad support among Swedes. She has consistently led her challenger for the post of prime minister, Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson, by a wide margin in polls.

Yet pollsters put the two blocs in an almost dead heat, predicting 49.7 to 51.6 per cent of voter support for the left and 47.6 to 49.4 per cent for the right.

Mr Kristersson is the architect behind a major U-turn for the right wing. He launched exploratory talks with the Sweden Democrats in 2019 and deepened their cooperation before the two other small right-wing parties, the Christian Democrats and to a lesser extent the Liberals, followed suit.

"As it stands, we have two fairly clear blocs," said political scientist Katarina Barrling. But both blocs are beset by internal divisions that could make for laborious talks to build a coalition government.

The previous 2018 election resulted in a four-month stalemate that ended with the Social Democrats forming a minority government. That would be a nightmare scenario this time around.

Besides a looming economic crisis, Sweden is in the midst of a delicate process to join Nato and is due to take over the EU presidency in 2023. "The pressure to have a united and effective government is larger today than in the last election," Ms Barrling noted.

The end of the Sweden Democrats' political isolation, and the prospect of it becoming the biggest right-wing party, is "an enormous shift in Swedish society", said Mr Anders Lindberg from the left-wing tabloid Aftonbladet.

