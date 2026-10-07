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Sweden police say armed man shot outside royal palace

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A police cordon in place after officers shot a man armed with a knife near the Royal Palace in central Stockholm, on Oct 6.

A police cordon in place after officers shot a man armed with a knife near the Royal Palace in central Stockholm, on Oct 6.

PHOTO: AFP

  • - Swedish police shot an armed man outside Stockholm’s Royal Palace after reports of a disruptive person with a weapon.
  • - Police said the man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, and there was no danger to the public.
  • - Police later opened an investigation into “aggravated threats against a public official” and an aggravated knife offence, while Expressen said he asked to be shot.

AI generated

STOCKHOLM - Swedish police said of Oct 6 they shot an armed man outside the Royal Palace in central Stockholm after receiving reports of a disruptive individual carrying a weapon.

Police said officers responding to the incident opened fire on the man.

“The man was hit and taken to hospital,” Stockholm police spokeswoman Susanna Rinaldo told AFP.

She said his injuries were considered serious but not life-threatening.

Rinaldo declined to specify the type of weapon involved, adding that the police operation remained ongoing but that there was no danger to the public.

Swedish newspaper Expressen reported that the man approached palace guards armed with a knife and asked to be shot.

In a later update, police said it had launched an investigation into “aggravated threats against a public official” and an aggravated knife offence without providing further details. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.