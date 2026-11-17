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A general view shows the exterior of Sweden’s parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, October 15, 2026. REUTERS/Tom Little

STOCKHOLM, Nov 17 - Sweden's parliament speaker said on Tuesday that he will consult all party leaders next week on how to proceed with the country's government formation process in the hope of overcoming the gridlock that has prevailed since a September election.

The speaker, Andreas Norlen, said Swedes will know by the Christmas holiday whether the country has a new government or must hold a new parliamentary election.

• Social Democrats opposition leader Magdalena Andersson, whose centre-left bloc won a narrow majority in the election, has so far failed to unite the four parties in creating a coalition government

• Caretaker Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson of the Moderates party said earlier on Tuesday he has not been able to form a centre-right government but asked for more time

• "I am granting Ulf Kristersson and everyone else a one-week reprieve in the process," Norlen said.

• "I will therefore call all party leaders to consultations next Tuesday or Wednesday in order to get a full picture of the situation," the speaker added REUTERS