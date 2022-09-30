Sweden finds 4th leak in gas pipelines

OSLO - Sweden's coastguard said it had discovered a fourth gas leak on the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, after ruptures first reported on Monday sent gas spewing into the Baltic Sea.

The European Union suspects sabotage behind the leaks on the subsea Russian pipelines to Europe, and promised a "robust" response to any intentional disruption of its energy infrastructure.

The leak reported on Thursday is the second found in Swedish waters, while two others were discovered in Danish waters.

While neither pipeline was in use at the time of the suspected blasts, they were filled with gas that has been spewing out and bubbling to the surface of the Baltic Sea since Monday.

"There are two emission sites in Sweden's exclusive economic zone, the bigger one above the Nord Stream 1 and a smaller one by Nord Stream 2," the coastguard said.

Danish authorities have also reported one hole in each of the two pipeline sections in their exclusive economic zone.

The Kremlin on Thursday said the leaks in the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany look like acts of state-sponsored "terrorism".

"This looks like an act of terrorism, possibly on a state level," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"It is very difficult to imagine that such an act of terrorism could have happened without the involvement of a state of some kind. This is a very dangerous situation."

US news channel CNN, citing sources, reported European security officials had observed Russian navy support ships and submarines not far from the sites of the Nord Stream leaks.

Asked to comment, Mr Peskov said there had been a much larger Nato presence in the area.

REUTERS