Sweden contributes fighter jets to NATO mission in Poland again

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Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson speaks during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Philippine International Convention Center on July 24, 2026 in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. Ezra Acayan/Pool via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 - Sweden will from October deploy Gripen fighter jets to Poland as part of a NATO airspace surveillance mission, the Nordic country's government said on Wednesday.

• The jets will contribute to NATO's air and missile defence and protect a logistics hub in southeastern Poland that is used for military and civilian support to Ukraine, the Nordic country's government said

• Sweden, which joined NATO in 2024, also in 2025 contributed jets to the mission

• "The serious security situation and the recurring violations of NATO airspace show the need for high military readiness on the eastern flank," Defence Minister Pal Jonson said in a statement

• The fighter jets, which are produced by Swedish defence group Saab, will mainly be based in Sweden while contributing to the mission, the government said REUTERS