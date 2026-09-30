Sweden contributes fighter jets to NATO mission in Poland again
STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 - Sweden will from October deploy Gripen fighter jets to Poland as part of a NATO airspace surveillance mission, the Nordic country's government said on Wednesday.
• The jets will contribute to NATO's air and missile defence and protect a logistics hub in southeastern Poland that is used for military and civilian support to Ukraine, the Nordic country's government said
• Sweden, which joined NATO in 2024, also in 2025 contributed jets to the mission
• "The serious security situation and the recurring violations of NATO airspace show the need for high military readiness on the eastern flank," Defence Minister Pal Jonson said in a statement
• The fighter jets, which are produced by Swedish defence group Saab, will mainly be based in Sweden while contributing to the mission, the government said REUTERS