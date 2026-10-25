Suspected ‘racist terrorist’ shooter put in French police psychiatric unit

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French President Emmanuel Macron meeting rescue forces at the town hall following a shooting in Trappes, near Paris, on Oct 23.

PARIS – A man suspected of a gun attack in the Paris suburbs that killed one person and wounded five has left custody and been placed in a psychiatric unit for observation, French anti-terror prosecutors said on Oct 25.

The 39-year-old suspect, partly identified as Kevin T, was arrested on Oct 23 in possession of a submachine gun and tear-gas grenades in his car, shortly after the victims were shot as a vehicle drove through the working-class town of Trappes and neighbouring La Verriere.

President Emmanuel Macron had branded the shooting a “racist terrorist attack”, as most of the victims were from foreign backgrounds.

The French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT), which is handling the case, on Oct 24 extended the suspect’s time in detention to pursue its interrogation.

But a day later, the PNAT said: “After a psychiatric examination of Kevin T carried out in the evening (of Saturday), his custody has been lifted.”

It said that, in line with conclusions from a psychiatric expert, he “was transferred to the police psychiatric unit to be subjected to a psychiatric observation period likely to last 48 hours”.

That observation period “should allow us to evaluate whether his state of psychiatric health is compatible with pursuing interrogation sessions”.

The PNAT added that traces of cannabis and cocaine were found in the suspect’s blood.

Police have searched his home in the town of Plaisir outside of Paris.

According to a source close to the investigation on Oct 24, they found a Bible, a Quran and a copy of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf.

The person killed in the Oct 23 shooting was a 26-year-old man of Congolese origin, Pengo Bossio Wangi.

One of those wounded was a 12-year-old girl who was hit by bullets eight times. She remains in a critical condition.

The shooting comes at a moment of deep divisions in France, which is heading for elections in six months with far-right candidate Marine le Pen leading in the polls.

Political and social tensions boiled over a week ago into riots that have marred the country’s image ahead of the vote to choose Macron’s successor. AFP