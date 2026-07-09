Suspected killer of wife, daughters flees to Zimbabwe; UK police launch manhunt

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Police released an airport CCTV image of suspect Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, who is known as Mark.

LONDON - An international manhunt started on July 8 for a UK father suspected of murdering his wife and two young daughters before apparently fleeing to Zimbabwe.

Police named the suspect as 45-year-old Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, who is known as Mark.

Tshuma, a British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage, is believed to have left the country from London Heathrow Airport on a British passport on July 4.

The bodies of his wife Zandile Tshuma, 42, and daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, five, were found at the family’s £1.3 million (S$2.2 million) home in an affluent suburb of Bedford in central England after concerns were raised on July 6.

“We know that Mark Tshuma left the country on Saturday and is now believed to be in Zimbabwe,” Detective Lee Martin told reporters.

He urged the fugitive to hand himself in.

“We are actively working with national and international agencies to pursue every available line of inquiry to track you down,” he said, addressing Tshuma.

Tshuma ran a property business, Nexus Trove Holdings, from his home, media reports said, citing Companies House records. AFP