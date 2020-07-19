Suspected arson at 15-century cathedral in France

NANTES • A fire at a 15-century cathedral in the western French city of Nantes blew out its stained-glass windows and destroyed the grand organ yesterday.

Prosecutor Pierre Sennes said three fires had been started at the site and the authorities were treating the case as a criminal act. Officials said a probe has been opened.

The fire engulfed the interior in flames and firemen brought it under control after several hours.

The blaze comes just over a year after a massive fire at the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, which destroyed its roof and main spire.

"After Notre-Dame, the St Peter and St Paul Cathedral is in flames. Support to the firemen who are taking all the risks to save the Gothic jewel," French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted from Brussels, where he was attending a European Union summit.

The fire broke out behind the grand organ, which was completely destroyed, said local fire chief Laurent Ferlay. Stained-glass windows were blown out.

Mr Jean-Yves Burban, who runs a news agency facing the cathedral, said he heard a bang at 7.30am. He went outside and saw huge flames. "I am shook up as I've been here eight years and I see the cathedral every morning and evening. It's our cathedral and I've got tears in my eyes."

The cathedral was partly destroyed in 1944 during World War II after Allied bombings. In 1972, a fire completely ravaged its roof. It was rebuilt 13 years later with a concrete structure replacing the ancient wooden roof.

