Suspect arrested in killing of Russian beauty blogger stuffed in suitcase

MOSCOW (DPA) - Police arrested a suspect in connection with the killing of Russian travel and beauty blogger who was found stuffed inside a suitcase in her Moscow apartment, Russian media reported on Tuesday (July 31).

Investigators found her body on Saturday after the victim's landlord failed to reach the young woman, the Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid reported. Her throat was cut and she was stabbed in the chest.

Russia's Interfax news agency said police had taken a man into custody for questioning on Tuesday without giving further details.

Police have not given a potential motive for the murder. Russian media speculated she was killed out a jealousy when a relationship turned sour.