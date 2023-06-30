Survivors voice 'hatred' and 'fear' after Russian missile strike on Ukraine restaurant

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine - Mykyta lay in a hospital bed with cuts from shrapnel on his face and body after a Russian missile hit the restaurant where he was having dinner in Ukraine’s eastern city of Kramatorsk.

In a quiet voice, the 23-year-old told AFP on Thursday how he and his friends were in the RIA restaurant on Tuesday evening when the missile hit around 7.30pm.

“We came there every evening. It was like being at home,” said Mykyta, who described himself as a civilian but did not give his job title.

“We were sitting in the middle of the veranda, on the other side of the wall from the epicentre. But my friends and I were still lucky to be able to get out,” he said.

“We heard a whistle like a plane flying. After that, someone shouted: “Everyone on the floor!” When we were lying on the floor, there was an explosion and I don’t remember anything.”

‘Friends among dead’

When he came to, Mykyta said, people ran to a basement before trying to clear an escape route as a fire broke out.

“I and a friend cleared the way, throwing furniture out so it wouldn’t catch fire.”

After escaping, he said he helped give medical assistance, before feeling ill and going to hospital.

In the next room were two women injured in the strike. One, a young dark-haired woman, said she had been trapped under concrete slabs.

Twelve people including children were killed and dozens received injuries when Russian missiles struck the restaurant on Tuesday. Moscow insisted it killed two Ukrainian generals and dozens of officers and foreign mercenaries when its forces struck a “point of temporary deployment” of Kyiv troops.

RIA restaurant was popular with military, volunteers and journalists. The large restaurant with seating inside and on a veranda served food including pizzas and kebabs.

Chefs kneaded pizza dough in view of diners. The bar was decorated with rows of bottles, although like other restaurants in this “dry” front-line zone, it only sold soft drinks.