Surging inflation leads to jump in Britons needing free tampons

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - The cost of living crisis is forcing people to turn to charities for sanitary products, the latest sign of how households are being squeezed by the economic slowdown.

With inflation at levels last seen in the 1980s, charity Bloody Good Period distributed 150 per cent more packs of period products in May and June than a year earlier.

Sales of some of supermarket giant Tesco's own-brand sanitary products have soared more than 100 per cent since the summer of 2021, as consumers choose cheaper products to save money.

Britain is facing the longest economic slump since the financial crisis as fuel and heating costs soar because of the war in Ukraine.

Many Britons will be sucked into poverty by the slowdown, with the number of households with no savings set to double to 5.3 million by 2024.

Inflation is expected to peak at 13.3 per cent in October when energy price caps rise.

Some people will have to choose between "putting food on the table, keeping the heating on or a pack of pads," said Ms Terri Harris, education manager at Bloody Good Period.

With energy prices expected to soar this winter, British households are looking at annual bills of more than £4,000 (S$6,660) based on current expectations. That's almost 14 per cent of a British household's disposable income before government support measures are taken into account.

'Huge sympathy'

"If we don't bring inflation back (to the 2 per cent target, then) it's going to get worse for the least well off," Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said last week after the bank announced its largest rise in interest rates in 27 years. "I have huge sympathy for those who are struggling."

To prevent people having to miss out on education because of the cost of sanitary products, Britain introduced a free period product programme for schools and colleges in 2020.

The government "is currently in the process of extending the programme to run until at least 2024", according to a spokesman for the Department of Education.

It also removed a 5 per cent sales tax in 2021.