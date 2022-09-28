Superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian sold for $37.5m in Gibraltar

MADRID - A superyacht linked to a sanctioned Russian businessman fetched US$37.5 million (S$54 million) at auction in Gibraltar last month after it was sold at the behest of creditor JP Morgan, a court has confirmed, in the first sale of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The 72.5m-long Axioma was impounded by the Gibraltar authorities in March after US bank said its alleged owner, a company that was owned by Dmitry Pumpyansky, had reneged on the terms of a €20.5 million (S$28 million) loan.

The Office of Admiralty Marshal, the branch of Gibraltar's Supreme Court mandated with conducting the sale in August, said an unidentified buyer had been selected.

The sale's proceeds - US$37,500,055 - would go towards settling the ship's debts to creditors, and anyone with additional claims should come forward within the next 60 days, it said in a statement.

The court would then decide what to do with any surplus funds, it added.

Pumpyansky, 58, was until March the owner and chairman of steel pipe manufacturer OAO TMK, a supplier to Russian energy company Gazprom.

He has an estimated fortune of US$2 billion according to Forbes magazine and was sanctioned by Britain and the European Union shortly after the invasion of Ukraine.

According to court papers reviewed by Reuters, JP Morgan said it lent €20.5 million to British Virgin Islands-listed Pyrene Investments, which was owned by Furdberg Holding.

Furdberg's owner was Pumpyansky, who acted as guarantor for the loan.

The papers said Pyrene Investments defaulted on the loan terms after Pumpyansky on March 4 transferred his shares in Furdberg to a third party and was then sanctioned, blocking the repayment of the loan. The Axioma had been used as collateral for the loan, the papers said.