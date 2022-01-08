Superman, Cinderella and Minions give Czech children Covid-19 shots

A medical staff member wearing a Superman costume at a vaccination centre in Prague on Jan 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
PRAGUE (REUTERS) - Superman, Cinderella and Minions were among characters from comics, fairy tales and films who greeted children at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Prague on Saturday (Jan 8) to ease their nerves as they showed up to be inoculated.

Despite a lull in coronavirus infections in the past month, the Czech Republic is trying to boost vaccination rates because it is bracing for the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Its vaccinations lag behind other European Union countries.

With children aged five to 11 now eligible for the vaccine, staff dressed in costume at one of the biggest vaccination centres in the Czech capital helped children who came to be vaccinated.

"We thought it would be better to have a day just for the kids," said Ms Nikola Melicharova, a vaccination centre worker dressed for the day as Snow White. "And because kids are usually a bit afraid of vaccinations, we decided on a fairy-tale day so that it was a little more pleasant."

Some 62.4 per cent of the population in the country of 10.7 million have been fully inoculated, compared with a rate of 68.6 per cent in the whole of the EU, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The Czech Republic started giving shots to children aged five to 11 in mid-December.

Health Ministry figures show just over 27,000 shots had been administered to this age group by Friday.

Some children cried but less so while talking to their favourite characters.

"I think it is right (for vaccinations). It is the only way out of the pandemic," said Mr Jaroslav Kottner, who brought his nine-year-old son to be vaccinated.

