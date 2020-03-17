Super rich stranded as private jet operators say no to travel

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Private jet operators are turning away wealthy clients as coronavirus-related travel bans restrict their ability to operate, despite a surge in requests from people willing to shell out as much as US$150,000 (S$212,987.25) to secure a spot on their planes.

Inquiries for international flights on private jets have shot up nine-fold, said Ms Kanika Tekriwal, founder of New Delhi-based JetSetGo, as individuals with vast financial means try to escape virus hot spots.

One of her clients, an Indian tycoon, tried to book a jet to fly with his family to New Delhi from London last weekend, but he remains stranded in the UK after a sudden travel suspension in a stopover country came in just half an hour before they were due to depart.

India then announced a ban on flights from Europe and the UK on Monday (March 16), potentially leaving the tycoon stranded in London indefinitely. The India ban comes into effect on Wednesday.

"Rules are changing every half an hour," Ms Tekriwal said in an interview on Monday, declining to identify the tycoon because of client confidentiality.

"No one knows who's changing what, some countries are suddenly not allowing pilots of some countries, some countries are not allowing aircraft of some countries."

India extended its ban to countries including Malaysia and the Philippines on Tuesday, as confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose to 125.

The pandemic, which has killed more than 7,000 people and infected about 174,000, has driven aviation into an unprecedented crisis that, according to Sydney-based CAPA Centre for Aviation, could push most of the world's airlines into bankruptcy by the end of May as governments hastily impose entry and quarantine rules.

The private jet industry isn't immune to those restrictions, even as inquiries surge about bookings, including from Americans in Europe.

Related Story Airlines slash schedules, jobs and pay after new travel restrictions due to coronavirus

Related Story Interactive: How coronavirus is spreading across the world

"There is a new directive or advisory coming out every day," said Mr Rajan Mehra, who heads business aviation company Club One Air.

"Tourism is practically frozen for the time being and corporates are not travelling at all unless they have to."

JetSetGo's Ms Tekriwal, who oversees a fleet of 28 private aircraft, said the surge in inquiries is essentially for one-time flights back home so it doesn't reflect healthy demand.

Overall, 87 per cent of scheduled bookings with her company have been cancelled, she said.

Mr Mehra's company, which operates 10 planes, has seen travel decline as much as 70 per cent.

"We are extremely worried as to what the future holds, how we're going to pay salaries," Mr Tekriwal said.

"It's a ripple effect. If industries and corporates don't do well, where will they get money to pay for us? We're considered a luxury, a high-cost industry, so we get hit first."