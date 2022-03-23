A couple watching the sunset at the top of the Porte d'Aval, a famous arch of Etretat's chalk cliffs in western France, on Monday.
Etretat is a tourist and farming commune situated 32km northeast of Le Havre in the Normandy region.
A couple watching the sunset at the top of the Porte d'Aval, a famous arch of Etretat's chalk cliffs in western France, on Monday.
Etretat is a tourist and farming commune situated 32km northeast of Le Havre in the Normandy region.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 23, 2022, with the headline Sunset like a painting. Subscribe