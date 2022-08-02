Sunak vows 20% income tax cut within seven years

LONDON • Mr Rishi Sunak, trailing in the race to become the next British prime minister, has committed to reducing personal taxes by 20 per cent within seven years in a move he described as the largest cut to income tax in three decades.

The announcement comes at a critical point in the race to succeed Mr Boris Johnson. The 175,000 Conservative Party grassroots members yesterday received their postal ballots to elect Mr Sunak or Ms Liz Truss as their next leader and Britain's prime minister.

Both are anxious to secure support before the summer vacation starts in earnest, with the winner to be announced on Sept 5.

Mr Sunak said he would cut the basic rate to 16 pence (27 Singapore cents) per pound from 20 pence - amounting to a 20 per cent tax reduction and drawing accusations from Ms Truss' camp of "flip flops and U-turns" on the issue.

When he was finance chief, Mr Sunak announced a one-penny cut to income tax in April 2024. A further three-penny cut would come by the end of the next Parliament.

"It is a radical vision but it is also a realistic one and there are some core principles that I'm simply not prepared to compromise on, whatever the prize," Mr Sunak said in a statement.

Tax has dominated the bitter race to become prime minister, during which Mr Sunak has called Ms Truss' tax-cutting plans "comforting fairy tales".

He has accused the foreign secretary of being "dishonest" with voters, using promises of sweeping tax cuts and engaging in an "act of self-sabotage that condemns our party to defeat" at the next general election. He said he would make sure inflation is under control before cutting taxes.

Mr Sunak yesterday said Ms Truss' economic plan amounts to "a borrowing spree" that would cost up to £50 billion (S$84 billion). "I think that would risk making the inflation problem worse," he told BBC radio. "I think everyone gets that that is a point of differentiation between us."

But the Truss campaign appears to be in the ascendancy, with polls of party members putting her clearly ahead.

The endorsement of senior Conservatives over the weekend only added to the sense of her pushing ahead.

Former leadership candidate, the centrist Tom Tugendhat, endorsed her on Saturday, saying her proposed cuts were based on "true Conservative principles".

Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi yesterday also came out in her favour, tweeting that "in a time of national economic emergency we need action not words".

And the Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke, a key Truss ally, said in a statement: "Liz will cut taxes in seven weeks, not seven years."

BLOOMBERG