Sunak’s ascent is a breakthrough for diversity, with privilege attached

LONDON – In north-west London, home to one of Britain’s largest Hindu communities, celebrations for Diwali, a festive holiday, were well underway on Monday. Children tossed small fireworks that popped as they slammed into the sidewalk. Bright lights strung across the street twinkled overhead. Families bought sweets and candles.

But many who were gathered with their families said they suddenly had something new to celebrate – the news that Mr Rishi Sunak, the eldest son of a doctor and pharmacist of Indian descent, will become prime minister, the first person of colour to hold Britain’s highest political office.

Britain is home to a vibrant and diverse community of people with roots in India, which it ruled as a colony for nearly a century before India won independence in 1947. As many as 1.5 million people of Indian descent live in England and Wales, making them the largest ethnic group after white Britons.

That makes Mr Sunak’s triumph a significant milestone for Britain’s Indian diaspora, whose long struggle against racism and prejudice is rarely a prominent issue in British politics.

“We are so proud and happy,” said Mr Hemal Joshi, 43, who lives in north-west London with his wife and son. “I’ve got so many messages from India already. So, he has a lot of expectations now from all over the world. Let’s see what he will do.”

Roots not a focus, but privilege is

Mr Sunak, 42, has always expressed pride in his Indian roots, and he regularly points to his upbringing as the son of immigrants. But he has not put his heritage at the centre of his political message, focusing instead on his experience in finance, and the British news media has not dwelled on his ethnicity.

Instead, it is Mr Sunak’s elite education and extreme wealth that have drawn scrutiny – and become something of a political liability in a society famously divided by tensions over class.

Mr Sunak is also a practising Hindu, and when he took his oath of office as a member of Parliament, he did so on the Gita, a book of Hindu scripture. As chancellor of the Exchequer, he celebrated Diwali, known as the festival of lights, by putting lights outside his official residence at 11 Downing St.

“We are very proud and very excited, being Hindus from India,” said Ms Priya Gohil, who was just leaving the temple with her family in the borough of Harrow after offering Diwali prayers. “It’s just very relatable.”

What was less relatable to many was the air of privilege attached to him.

Mr Sunak attended the elite Winchester College, a private boarding school in Britain, then went to Oxford University and Stanford University. He made a fortune in finance, working for Goldman Sachs and two hedge funds before his political career began. He is also married to Ms Akshata Murty, the daughter of one of India’s wealthiest men.

Scepticism about his wealth has followed him throughout his bid for the leadership of the Conservative Party, although many of his predecessors have also come from privileged backgrounds. The issue remains resonant even after he emerged Monday as the winner of the contest to lead the country.

“I think it’s great that we have a person of colour as the prime minister for the first time,” said Ms Shivani Dasani, 22, who was leaving a temple in north-west London. But she added, “He’s a rich, upper-class man, so he can’t speak for the entire community in that way.”