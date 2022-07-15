Sunak, Mordaunt take lead in race to succeed Boris Johnson

LONDON • Former finance minister Rishi Sunak and junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt were yesterday ahead of their rivals in the race to become Conservative Party leader and British prime minister.

In the latest vote, Mr Sunak, whose exit from the Treasury last week was one of the first in a cascade of resignations that forced Prime Minister Boris Johnson to quit, came in first with 101 votes, followed by bookmaker's favourite Mordaunt on 83, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss third on 64.

Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, 42, came in fourth with 49 votes, and Mr Tom Tugendhat, chair of Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, was fifth on 32.

Attorney-General Suella Braverman, 42, a Brexit supporter, was knocked out of the race yesterday for failing to reach the 30-vote threshold in the second round.

The five hopefuls will face a third round of voting by Conservative members of Parliament next Monday. Whoever gets the job will take on rocketing inflation and low economic growth, as well as the public's lack of confidence in politics after Mr Johnson's scandal-ridden time in power.

Mr Sunak, 42, thanked his supporters and said on Twitter: "I am prepared to give everything I have in service to our nation. Together we can restore trust, rebuild our economy and reunite the country."

Earlier, he took to the airwaves to say that his first economic priority would be tackling high inflation, not the tax cuts pledged by his rivals.

Ms Truss, 46, the last hopeful to launch her official campaign, is the latest to also promise to restore trust in politics, trying to distance herself from the increasingly personal and bitter briefings and counter-briefings from the opposing camps.

"I will campaign as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative. I can lead, I can make tough decisions and I can get things done. I am ready to be prime minister from day one," Ms Truss said.

Asked why she did not resign when support disappeared for Mr Johnson, prompting his resignation last week, she said: "I'm a loyal person. I'm loyal to Boris Johnson."

If all the five candidates reach the 30-vote barrier, the one with the lowest number of votes will be dropped from the contest. Subsequent ballots will eliminate the candidate with the fewest votes each time, to whittle the field down to a final two by July 21.

The new leader will then be chosen from those two by the country's about 160,000 Conservative Party members, and will be announced on Sept 5.

Mr Sunak might be the most popular contender with his colleagues, but a YouGov poll of nearly 900 party members found that Ms Mordaunt, 49, was the favourite, beating the others in a run-off. She had a huge lead over Mr Sunak, who fared badly against almost all his rivals.

Britain's economy is beset with spiralling inflation, high debt and low growth that have left people grappling with the tightest squeeze on their finances in decades. Fuel prices have soared in an energy crunch exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

The leadership campaign is offering a glimpse of the difficulties the new prime minister might face, and of rifts within the party.

Ms Mordaunt fended off criticism from former Brexit negotiator David Frost that she was insufficiently tough towards the European Union.

Mr Tugendhat, 49, told reporters: "It is fair that we (candidates) receive criticism... I am asking for the trust of the British people for the highest job in the country.

"When you are making a big ask, you should expect scrutiny and expect to present yourself to answer to questions."

REUTERS