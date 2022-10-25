Sunak expected to keep Hunt as he readies new Cabinet

LONDON – Mr Rishi Sunak is expected to keep Mr Jeremy Hunt as chancellor of the Exchequer, as he seeks to calm markets and form a united government when he becomes Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday.

Mr Sunak will formally take over from Ms Liz Truss following a meeting with King Charles III, before addressing the nation and appointing members of his Cabinet. His challenge is finding a balance between rewarding loyalists who backed his two leadership campaigns this year, while ensuring party unity by including figures from across warring factions.

Mr Sunak’s aides held talks on Monday about appointments to his first Cabinet after the Conservative Party leader promised lawmakers he would lead a “government of all the talents”. He is expected to proceed with Mr Hunt’s plans for a fiscal statement, setting out the government’s spending plans on Oct 31.

Mr Sunak, 42, was catapulted into Britain’s top job after both Mr Boris Johnson and Ms Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the leadership race, triggered by Ms Truss’ resignation.

Just seven weeks after losing the last contest, Mr Sunak vowed to make it his “utmost priority” to unite both the nation and his warring party in his first address to the nation. He becomes the country’s first Hindu leader, the third premier in two months and the youngest in more than 200 years.

President Joe Biden, in remarks marking the Hindu festival of Diwali on Monday, called Mr Sunak’s elevation “pretty astounding. A groundbreaking milestone, and it matters, it matters”.

First task: forming his Cabinet

Despite the daunting in-tray he faces – most notably Britain’s economic headwinds – his first task is to forge a government that proves he’s serious about repairing internal relations. Members of Parliament from different Tory factions, including those who supported Ms Truss or Ms Mordaunt, said the party immediately felt more unified after Mr Sunak received a warm reception at a meeting following his election.

They cautioned that he should avoid the temptation to completely overhaul the current government, appointing allies while leaving some Truss loyalists in place. Most government departments have seen as many as four different leaders come and go already this year.

Reappointing Mr Hunt would mean a lesser role for two of Mr Sunak’s longstanding backers, Mr Mel Stride and Mr Steve Barclay, who have both been linked to the job. Mr Stride could be chief whip, or parliamentary enforcer, or possibly chief secretary to the treasury. Mr Barclay could return as health secretary.

Ms Mordaunt is keen to become foreign secretary, according to an ally. However, the incumbent, Mr James Cleverly will be determined to stay, though his case may be weakened because he endorsed Mr Johnson’s extraordinary – but aborted – bid for a political comeback.

Who’s in, who’s out

There is a similar decision to make at the Home Office, where current Home Secretary Grant Shapps is lobbying to remain in the role, while allies of his predecessor, Ms Suella Braverman, who was fired by Ms Truss and backed Mr Sunak for leader, say she would like to make a return.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace tweeted that he was giving his “full support” to Mr Sunak. There was speculation he would resign if the new prime minister did not commit to the defence spending target of 3 per cent of GDP by 2030. But a Wallace ally stressed he never publicly said he would resign, raising the prospect he could stay on even if the target is dropped. Like Mr Cleverly, Mr Wallace backed Mr Johnson for the leadership.

Supporters of former Cabinet ministers Matt Hancock, Michael Gove, Robert Jenrick and Dominic Raab suggested they would be keen on a return to front-line politics. Former chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid would only accept a senior job, according to one of his allies.

There could be a more senior post for Mr Sunak backer Kemi Badenoch, who was appointed trade secretary by Ms Truss but is said to be unhappy with the role. Mr Sunak is also expected to give a major position to former Tory chairman Oliver Dowden, a close political ally.

There could also be a promotion for Ms Claire Coutinho, another Sunak backer who is seen as a rising Tory star. Two other key Sunak supporters, Mr Gavin Williamson and Mr Julian Smith, could also return to government. BLOOMBERG