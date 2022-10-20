Suella Braverman quits as UK interior minister with criticism of Truss

LONDON - Britain’s interior minister quit on Wednesday with a thinly-veiled criticism of Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is battling to reassert her authority as lawmakers from her own party openly call on her to quit.

The departure of Ms Suella Braverman, over a “technical” breach of government rules, means Ms Truss has now lost two of her most senior ministers in less than a week, both replaced by politicians who had not backed her for the leadership.

Mr Grant Shapps, who on Oct 4 said Ms Truss only had 10 days to save her premiership, will replace Braverman in a bid by the prime minister to quell a growing rebellion by bringing critics into the fold.

Truss, in power for just over six weeks, has been fighting for her political survival ever since Sept 23, when she launched a “mini-budget” - an economic programme of vast unfunded tax cuts that sent shockwaves through financial markets.

But in scenes not often witnessed in parliament, confusion over whether a vote on fracking was a confidence vote in Ms Truss’ administration saw lawmakers openly rowing and jostling. There were also reports of politicians being manhandled to make them vote with the government.

“Discipline is falling apart, we can’t go on like this,” one Conservative lawmaker told Reuters, adding that at least one of the government’s parliamentary enforcers had resigned.

The latest turn in what seems to be a never-ending political drama at Westminster comes as millions of Britons worry about rising inflation and cuts to public spending, with the politic elite seen to be doing little to ease those concerns.

Ms Truss had just told lawmakers that she was sorry for the mistakes she had made but was not going to quit, when reports swirled that her interior minister, or home secretary, had gone.

Confirming her departure, Ms Braverman said she had broken the rules by sending an official document from her personal email to a parliamentary colleague. But she added she was worried about the government and that just hoping problems would go away was not a viable approach.

“I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility, I resign,” she said in a letter to the prime minister.

Her replacement also failed to offer a ringing endorsement of Ms Truss. On arrival at his new workplace, Mr Shapps admitted the government had “obviously had a very difficult period.”

But he added, referring to Truss’ new finance minister: “Jeremy Hunt, I think, has done a great job of settling the issues relating to that mini budget.”