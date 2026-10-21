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Student protests mushroom across Europe, exposing bleak views of the future

Demonstrators sit in front of officers of the French CRS riot police during a protest organised by student collectives and trade unions in Paris on Oct 22.

MADRID – Young Spaniards and Portuguese have pitched tents in their countries’ capitals to protest high rents.

French and Italian students have marched en masse for better school conditions in demonstrations marred by looters.