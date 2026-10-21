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Student protests mushroom across Europe, exposing bleak views of the future

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Demonstrators sit in front of officers of the French CRS riot police during a protest organised by student collectives and trade unions in Paris on Oct 22.

Demonstrators sit in front of officers of the French CRS riot police during a protest organised by student collectives and trade unions in Paris on Oct 22.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Jason Horowitz

  • Young people across Europe are protesting over high rents, poor school conditions and weak job prospects. They fear a future with low pay, rising costs and shrinking welfare support.
  • The unrest has spread across at least eight countries, from Spain and France to Greece, Italy, Portugal and Albania. Some protesters want better funding, housing and democratic change, while others seek dignity and fair chances.
  • The protests are still smaller than past anti-austerity movements, but they are gaining attention. Far-right politicians are using the unrest to push security and anti-immigration messages.

AI generated

MADRID – Young Spaniards and Portuguese have pitched tents in their countries’ capitals to protest high rents.

French and Italian students have marched en masse for better school conditions in demonstrations marred by looters.

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Protests

France

Cost of living

Students

Greece

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.