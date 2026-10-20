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Student protesters in France have a strange new slogan. What does it mean?

PARIS – As hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across France in October in support of student protesters, many displayed a somewhat mystifying rallying cry on their cardboard signs: “Bismillah, c’est les tenebres”.

The phrase, a mashup of the Islamic blessing “In the name of God” and the French phrase “It’s the darkness”, may make little sense on the surface.