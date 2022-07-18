Struggle to contain wildfires raging in south-west Europe

MADRID • Firefighters struggled to contain blazes sweeping across south-west Europe yesterday as a heatwave showed no sign of abating, with Britain poised to set new temperature records this week.

Wildfires in France, Greece, Spain and Portugal have destroyed thousands of hectares of land, forced scores from their homes and killed several emergency personnel since last week.

It is the second heatwave engulfing parts of south-west Europe in weeks. Scientists blame climate change and predict more frequent and intense episodes of extreme weather such as heatwaves and droughts.

Firefighters in France's south-western Gironde region were fighting to control two forest blazes that have devoured nearly 11,000ha since last Tuesday.

The wildfires have forced over 14,000 people - residents and tourists combined - to decamp. Seven emergency shelters have been set up to take in evacuees.

Meteo France forecast temperatures of up to 40 deg C in parts of southern France yesterday, with new heat records expected today.

"The heat is intensifying. The heatwave is spreading across the country," the weather office said.

France placed 37 departments, mainly down its Atlantic seaboard, on orange high alert yesterday.

The authorities in the French Alps urged climbers bound for Mont Blanc, Europe's highest mountain, to postpone their trip due to repeated rock falls caused by "exceptional climatic conditions" and "drought".

The call comes after a section of Italy's biggest Alpine glacier gave way at the start of the month, killing 11 people - a disaster officials blamed on climate change.

The Spanish authorities reported around 20 wildfires still raging out of control in different parts of the country, from the south to Galicia in the far north-west, where blazes have destroyed around 4,500ha of land.

Another fire in the Mijas mountain range inland from the southern coastal city of Malaga has so far destroyed about 2,000ha of land, local officials said.

The fire forced the evacuation of some 3,000 people but around 2,000 have since been allowed to return to their homes.

"We didn't stop working all night," Regional Agriculture Minister Carmen Crespo told Spanish public television of efforts to quench the flames.

Spain's national weather office, Aemet, had forecast "significantly high" temperatures for most of the mainland and the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean yesterday. The mercury was expected to hit 42 deg C in the northern city of Logrono and 40 deg C in Madrid and the southern city of Seville.

The fight against the flames has claimed the lives of a number of emergency personnel, including two who died in Greece when their helicopter fell into the sea.

In Portugal, almost the entire country remained on high alert for wildfires despite a slight drop in temperatures, after hitting 47 deg C - a record for the month of July - last Thursday.

Only one major fire was burning yesterday in the north.

In Greece, the civil defence service had brought a wildfire raging on the island of Crete since last Friday under control.

In Britain, the weather office issued a first-ever "red" warning for extreme heat, cautioning there was a "risk to life".

The Met Office said temperatures in southern England could exceed 40 deg C today or tomorrow for the first time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE