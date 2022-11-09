Strong 5.7 quake strikes off Italy's Adriatic coast

ROME - A 5.7-magnitude earthquake off Italy’s Adriatic coast rocked the country’s central Marche region on Wednesday, the National Institute for Geophysics and Vulcanology said, sending panicked residents out into the streets.

The quake struck off shore at a depth of eight kilometres just after 7am local time.

It was felt in the capital Rome and was followed minutes later by a 4.0 tremor in the same region, the institute said.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office said she was in “constant contact” with the civil protection department and the Marche region’s chief.

“We have not so far received any rescue requests nor reports of damage,” the fire service said on its national Twitter account.

Schools were nevertheless closed across the region while checks could be carried out, and trains were cancelled, regional authorities said.

A deadly earthquake in 2016 hit areas straddling the Marche, Umbria and Lazio regions, killing 297 people and injuring hundreds more. AFP