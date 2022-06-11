Strikes, labour shortages spark chaos at airports across Europe

BRUSSELS • The long-awaited post-lockdown travel boom is rapidly turning into a bust for holidaymakers as Europe's aviation industry struggles to overcome crippling staff shortages and labour strife, forcing airlines to cancel hundreds of flights ahead of the peak summer period.

Lufthansa joined other carriers this week in cutting its schedule because the German airline does not have the staff to cope with demand. It is scrapping some 900 flights in July, or 5 per cent of its typical weekend capacity, adding to snags at carriers such as Air France-KLM, Ryanair and British Airways, which have all struggled to sustain operations.

The chaotic scenes playing out at airports from Ireland to Germany to Turkey represent a major setback for an industry hit particularly hard in the last two years of the pandemic.

Airlines collectively lost billions in revenue that forced drastic job cuts and government-orchestrated bailouts for some carriers.

Adding to the upheaval are strikes sweeping the travel sector, with corporate leaders wary of giving in to higher wage demands despite surging inflation.

Disruptions have been particularly bad in Britain, though European hubs like Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Paris have also been plagued by delays and strikes.

Overseas hubs have been hit too: Toronto Pearson International, Canada's busiest airport, has experienced soaring wait times and flight cancellations.

Air France-KLM was forced to cancel 85 flights in one day due to a strike at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, and many times that number because of snags at Schiphol in Amsterdam.

Scenes of angry holidaymakers stranded in long airport lines or unable to return home because their flights got cancelled at short notice represent a major setback for a sector that has looked to the coming summer holiday season as a chance to reap the benefits of surging consumer demand.

Some of the worst bottlenecks played out during the platinum jubilee celebrations in Britain last week that triggered an exodus of holiday-seekers and tested airports' ability to process arrivals.

Ryanair called for help from British military personnel to help deal with the disruptions. Gatwick and Manchester airports were the worst hit by flight cancellations.

Meanwhile, the RMT union said it plans to lead a three-day work stoppage of 50,000 rail employees later this month after failing to reach an agreement with employers over pay.

The walkout will take place on June 21, 23 and 25.

BLOOMBERG