Strikes at major German airports today

Thousands of passengers in Germany face disruption today following a strike call by security staff at three major airports, the powerful Verdi union said. The walkout was to begin at 3am in the airports of Dusseldorf, Cologne Bonn and Stuttgart, and is to continue until midnight. A warning strike took place on Monday morning at Berlin's two airports - Tegel (above) and Schoenefeld - forcing the cancellation of about 50 flights. Verdi, which represents 23,000 airport security personnel, wants wages raised to €20 (S$31) an hour from around €17 currently. 

