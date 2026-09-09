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Strike on shopping centre in Sumy in northern Ukraine kills three, governor says

Sept 9 - A Russian drone strike on a shopping centre in the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy killed three people and injured two, Regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

Hryhorov, writing on Telegram, said a fire had broken out, and a photo posted online by the governor showed a badly damaged building and rubble strewn on the ground.

He said rescue teams were tackling the aftermath of the strike.

Sumy and the surrounding region along the Russian border have long been subject to heavy attacks and Moscow has said it wants to establish a buffer zone in the area. REUTERS