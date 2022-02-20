Storm Eunice kills at least 9 in Europe

LONDON • Storm Eunice killed at least nine people in Europe on Friday, pummelling Britain with record-breaking winds and forcing millions to take shelter as it disrupted flights, trains and ferries across Western Europe.

London was eerily empty after the British capital was placed under its first-ever "red" weather warning, meaning there was "danger to life". By nightfall, police there said a woman in her 30s had died after a tree fell on a car she was a passenger in.

Meanwhile, a man in his 50s was also killed in north-west England after debris struck the windscreen of a vehicle he was travelling in, according to Merseyside Police.

Beyond Britain, falling trees killed three people in the Netherlands and a man in his 60s in south-east Ireland, while a Canadian man aged 79 died in Belgium, according to officials in each country.

A motorist was killed when a car crashed into a tree that had fallen across a road near Adorp in the Netherlands' northern province of Groningen. And in Germany, a motorist died after his car was hit by a tree near the town of Altenberge.

Dozens of homes were evacuated in The Hague amid fears a church steeple could collapse. Footage showed the steeple wobbling and a large piece of debris falling on a car.

Besides London, the highest weather alert level was declared across southern England, South Wales and the Netherlands, with many schools closed and rail travel paralysed, as towering waves breached sea walls along the coasts.

Eunice's winds knocked out power to more than 140,000 homes in England, mostly in the south-west, and 80,000 properties in Ireland, utility companies said.

One wind gust of 196kmh was measured on the Isle of Wight off southern England, "provisionally the highest gust ever recorded in England", the Met Office said.

Eunice caused high waves to batter the Brittany coast in north-west France, while Belgium, Denmark and Sweden all issued weather warnings. Long-distance and regional trains were halted in northern Germany.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE