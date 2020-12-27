Storm Bella triggers floods in the UK, cuts off power in France

LONDON/PARIS (XINHUA, REUTERS) - Britain is braced for more flooding and gale-force winds on Sunday (Dec 27) after Storm Bella lashed the country overnight, tearing down trees and cutting power to homes.

Weather warnings are in place across most of England and Wales, with the second named storm of the 2020/21 season set to continue battering Britain after days of wintry weather across the Christmas break, local media reported.

Two "danger to life" flood warnings are in force Sunday morning in Cogenhoe, South Northamptonshire, and along a section of the River Nene in the east of England.

A further 88 flood warnings have been issued in England, while there are six in place in Wales and 12 in Scotland, the London-based Evening Standard newspaper reported.

The Met Office has also issued wind alerts, with an amber warning in place for communities from Cornwall on England's rugged southwestern tip to Kent in southeast England, where residents have been told to expect building damage and the possibility of flying debris in the stormy conditions, said the newspaper.

There are further yellow weather warnings for wind and rain in place across England, Wales, Northern Ireland and northern Scotland, indicating 96kph winds are likely across the country, according to the newspaper.

The warnings came after stormy weather overnight, when winds of 170.6kph were recorded at The Needles on the Isle of Wight.

In France, thousands of homes in the north-western region were deprived of electricity on Sunday due to the storm.

Bella sweeping through the area, with wind guts of up to 120kph on the coast. More than 6,000 homes were without power in Normandy and around 4,000 in Brittany, electricity distributor Enedis said on Twitter.