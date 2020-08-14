Stopping clusters spreading into community key in fighting coronavirus: WHO

People wearing face masks walk by a coronavirus information sign in Paris, on Aug 13, 2020.
People wearing face masks walk by a coronavirus information sign in Paris, on Aug 13, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 min ago

GENEVA (REUTERS) - The key to fighting the coronavirus is stopping clusters spreading into community transmission, Dr Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organisation's emergencies programme, said on Thursday (Aug 13).

A very small percentage of the world population has had the virus already and it has a "long way to burn" if allowed, he said.

The WHO does not have enough information to make a judgement on the expanded use of the new Russian vaccine, Bruce Aylward, WHO senior adviser, said at the briefing in Geneva.

Russia on Tuesday became the world's first country to grant regulatory approval for a Covid-19 vaccine, to be named "Sputnik V" in homage to the Soviet Union's launch of the world's first satellite.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content