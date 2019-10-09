Stop playing stupid blame game, EU tells British PM

LONDON/BRUSSELS • The European Union yesterday accused Britain of playing a "stupid blame game" over Brexit, after a Downing Street source said a deal was essentially impossible because German Chancellor Angela Merkel had made unacceptable demands.

With just 22 days before the United Kingdom is due to leave the bloc, the future of Brexit remains deeply uncertain and both London and Brussels are positioning themselves to avoid blame for a delay or a disorderly no-deal Brexit.

In a sign that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's last-ditch proposals to bridge the impasse have failed, a Downing Street source said Dr Merkel and Mr Johnson spoke yesterday morning and she made clear that a deal was "overwhelmingly unlikely". The source said if Dr Merkel's position on Northern Ireland remaining in the EU's Customs union was the bloc's stance, then a deal was impossible.

"If this represents a new established position, then it means a deal is essentially impossible, not just now but ever," the source said.

A spokesman for the German Chancellor confirmed that the call had taken place but declined to comment further.

The EU was scathing. "Boris Johnson, what's at stake is not winning some stupid blame game," European Council President Donald Tusk said on Twitter. "At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people. You don't want a deal, you don't want an extension, you don't want to revoke, quo vadis?"

Such abrupt remarks indicate the Brexit blame game has begun in earnest, and now both London and European capitals are preparing for an acrimonious and potentially chaotic Brexit for which neither side wants to be held responsible.

A disorderly Brexit could rip apart the UK, hurt global growth and reshape the future of the EU, which was built on the World War II ruins of Europe.

Dr Merkel said that to reach a deal, Northern Ireland would have to stay in the EU's Customs union and in full alignment with the EU forever, the Downing Street source said.

Mr Michael Gove, Britain's minister for no-deal planning, yesterday said the UK still wants to leave the EU with a deal but the bloc must move its position to secure one.

The leader of the small Northern Irish party that supports Mr Johnson's government accused the EU and Ireland of trying to trap the British territory in a permanent Customs union.

The opposition Labour Party said Mr Johnson was trying to avoid taking responsibility for the failure of the negotiating process.

Mr Johnson has consistently said Britain will leave the EU on Oct 31 with or without a deal, though a law passed by Parliament demands that he write a letter to the EU asking for a delay if he cannot strike an exit deal by Oct 19.

He has said he would abide by the law but insisted Britain would leave the EU by the end of the month, without explaining that contradiction. He has also repeatedly demanded an election but Parliament has refused to grant one.

The Spectator magazine quoted an unidentified source in Downing Street as saying that Britain would take an aggressive stance towards the EU if Brexit talks break down, possibly even by withholding security cooperation.

However, Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith said any threat on withdrawing security cooperation would not be in the interests of Northern Ireland or the union of the United Kingdom.

