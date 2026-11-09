Steel plant blast kills 3, leaves 10 missing in western Turkey

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ANKARA, Nov 9 - A blast at a steel and iron manufacturing plant in western Turkey on Monday killed 3 people and left 10 missing and 14 others were injured, the local governor's office said.

• An explosion occurred at around noon (0900 GMT) at the Habas iron and steel manufacturing plant in the Aliaga district of the coastal Izmir province, the governor's office said in a statement

• According to initial findings, the incident occurred when a ceiling crane snapped and fell into an arc furnace during the liquid steel casting process

• Footage broadcast by local TV stations showed large plumes of grey dust rising above the plant

• Those injured were referred to various hospitals in the region for treatment, and 3 of the 14 injured were in a serious condition, according to the statement

• Search and rescue operations were ongoing to reach the 10 people still trapped under the rubble after the blast REUTERS